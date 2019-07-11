Armenia’s customs agents prevent opium smuggling attempt

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian customs agents of the State Revenue Committee prevented the export of another large amount of drugs, the SRC told Armenpress.

This time the smugglers tried to transport the drugs via a post package.

The parcel exported to Canada on behalf of an Iranian citizen has been searched.

The smugglers tried to send a good allegedly of Iranian production to Canada, but the customs agents discovered 2528 grams of opium inside the parcel.

Criminal case has been launched.

