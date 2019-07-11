IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting brings no outcome for US – Iranian envoy

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazzem Gharibabadi said that the IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting in the Austrian capital had no outcome for the US, IRNA reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors held a meeting in Vienna on July 10 on Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in Light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015).

Kazzem Gharibabadi said the United States was in a vain attempt to use IAEA Board of Governors as a political tool for achieving its anti-Iran policies.

IAEA Board of Governors at the request of Washington did hold an emergency meeting on Iran's May 8 move to reduce commitments based on the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Gharibabadi added that the participating states in the IAEA meeting condemned the US unilateral and illegal exit from the Iran Deal.