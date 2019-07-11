Armenia’s healthcare minister receives new Ambassador of Israel

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Israel to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky paid a cognitive visit to the Armenian ministry of healthcare to discuss the bilateral cooperation prospects with minister Arsen Torosyan, the healthcare ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador presented a number of issues relating to the bilateral cooperation opportunities which they can implement in the healthcare sector through the exchange of Israeli experience in the field.

The sides discussed also issues relating to the cooperation in children’s rehabilitation field, funding sources for study in Israel and starting joint programs for mass emergency incidents.

The Armenian minister said the implementation of joint programs will greatly contribute to the development of Armenia’s healthcare field at the aforementioned directions and will help to establish mutually beneficial cooperation ties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan