LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-07-19
LONDON, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1803.00, copper price stood at $5822.00, lead price stood at $1907.50, nickel price stood at $12625.00, tin price stood at $18300.00, zinc price stood at $2370.00, molybdenum price down by 1.69% to $25684.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
