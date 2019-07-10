Israel's Ambassador assesses Armenian Genocide as one of greatest premeditated murder operations

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky assesses the Armenian massacres in Turkey in 1915 as one of the greatest premediated murder operations of the 20th centuries, ARMENPRESS reports the Ambassador said during a reception in Yerevan dedicated to the 71st anniversary of Israel's independence in answer to the following question of a reporter, ‘'Israel has not recognized the Armenian Genocide. Is it possible that changes may occur, particularly given the fact that the Ambassador has already visited Tsitsernakaberd?’'

'' It was a terrible tragedy, it was one of the greatest premediated murders of the 20th century and the history of humanity. The Jews, particularly those who live in Israel, actively voice about that and that issue has also been discussed in our parliament'', the Ambassador said.

The reporter noted that the Ambassador does not use the word ''genocide'', and the Ambassador noted that it's not a matter of selecting this or that word. He emphasized that it was a really terrible tragedy and it's necessary to examine and discuss the history to prevent the future crimes.

Referring to the question if Israel's relations with Azerbaijan will not hinder the cooperation with Armenia, Ambassador Belotserkovsky said that Israel, like Armenia, has its interests, relations with many countries and those relations have numerous components. He assessed it a very normal phenomenon. ''We see relations with Armenia as priority and will strengthen them as much as possible'', the Ambassador said.

