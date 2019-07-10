Armenian PM, Iranian President hold phone conversation, discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation. The sides cited with satisfaction the recent session of Armenia-Iran intergovernmental commission in Tehran, emphasizing the importance of implementing the agreements.

The sides discussed the prospects of developing Iran-EAEU cooperation, as well as exchanged views on regional developments.

