Armenian PM, Iranian President hold phone conversation, discuss cooperation issues
21:23, 10 July, 2019
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation. The sides cited with satisfaction the recent session of Armenia-Iran intergovernmental commission in Tehran, emphasizing the importance of implementing the agreements.
The sides discussed the prospects of developing Iran-EAEU cooperation, as well as exchanged views on regional developments.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
