YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia has published a number of working decisions on accepting the applications of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and a Yerevan Court of 1st instance examining Kocharyan’s case (judge Davit Grigoryan) and on assigning date for the trials.

The cases are manly about deciding the constitutionality of the article on overthrowing the constitutional order.

The trials are scheduled on August 20 and August 29 at 10:00, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

