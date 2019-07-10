Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-07-19

YEREVAN, 10 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 July, USD exchange rate is down by 0.41 drams to 476.59 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.54 drams to 534.88 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 7.48 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.44 drams to 594.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 149.47 drams to 21322.33 drams. Silver price is down by 0.89 drams to 230.22 drams. Platinum price is down by 41.34 drams to 12396.08 drams.