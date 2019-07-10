President Sarkissian holds meeting with Donald Tusk

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received President of the European Council Donald Tusk on July 10, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming Mr. Tusk’s visit to Armenia, President Sakissian expressed confidence that he will enjoy his trip especially that Armenia is the country that shares the European values.

“Armenia not only signed an agreement with the European Union, but also is the country which is deeply European especially from cultural terms and has always been so. Therefore, it’s more than natural that we are coming closer to the EU. Armenia has always been the cradle of the European values, starting from our religion, culture up to literature and music”, he said.

Coming to the Armenia-EU ties, Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that these relations will further deepen and intensify with the EU in the future. “We have a great potential for that”, the Armenian President said and invited Donald Tusk to visit Armenia also with his family.

In his turn the European Council President thanked for the warm welcome and informed that this is his third visit Armenia. “I feel myself like at home”, he said.

During their talk President Sarkissian and Donald Tusk exchanged views on a number of issues of the Armenia-EU agenda, as well as touched upon the cooperation in different areas.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan