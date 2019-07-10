If there are no other problems, entire power supply will be restored in one hour - deputy minister

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The causes of today’s accident registered in Armenia’s energy system are unclear yet, Deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Hakob Vardanyan said, adding that a working group will be formed to examine the causes of the incident. He assured that the causes and the guilty ones of the accident will be definitely revealed.

“There has been a frequency shift in Armenia’s energy system at 13:46 as a result of which the 5th energy block of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant was switched off, followed by the Yerevan TPP and then by small stations. The cause is not determined yet, but the stability is restored and there are no frequency shifts. As you know, our system is connected with the Iranian energy system with a synchronous communication, and any fluctuation in Iran is felt in Armenia, and vice versa. One of the arguments is that the powerful frequency fluctuation has come from the accident occurred in the Iranian energy system. We were in touch with our Iranian colleagues, they also stated that similar accidents were registered in their system during that same period, but we cannot say for sure that these frequency shifts have come from the Iranian energy system. A respective working group will be formed, examinations will be carried out, the causes and the guilty ones will be revealed”, he said.

The deputy minister said there is nothing to worry about, no man-made disaster has taken place and will not take place.

He informed that the energy supply in provinces is restored.

The deputy minister said if there are no other problems, new fluctuations, the whole power supply will be restored approximately in an hour and no one will feel the consequences of the accident.

On July 10, at around 13:00, power fluctuations were recorded across the Republic.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan informed that an accident has been registered in the energy system. “Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and the 5th energy block of Hrazdan TPP are switched off. Electricity shutdowns are possible across the Republic. Works are being done to solve the problem till 19:00”, he said.

