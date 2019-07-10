Power supply of Armenian TV stations started to be restored

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The power supply of TV stations has started to be restored in Armenia from 14:00, the ministry of high technological industry said.

On July 10, at around 13:00, power fluctuations were recorded across Yerevan.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan informed that an accident has been registered in the energy system. “Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and the 5th energy block of Hrazdan TPP are switched off. Electricity shutdowns are possible across the Republic. Works are being done to solve the problem till 19:00”, he said.

