Working group to be formed to examine causes of accident registered in Armenia’s energy system

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures issued a statement over the electricity failures recorded in the Republic on July 10.

The ministry’s statement says there have been frequency shifts in the electric power system as a result of which the protection systems of production stations operated. Firstly, the 5th energy block of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant was turned off, followed by the Yerevan TPP and smaller producers.

“At the moment there are no frequency shifts in the system, stability is restored. Restoration works are underway, and power supply is gradually being restored.

A working group will be formed to examine the causes of the accident. Additional information on the results will be provided to the public”, the statement says.

Earlier today Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan informed that an accident has been registered in the energy system. “Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and the 5th energy block of Hrazdan TPP are switched off. Electricity shutdowns are possible across the Republic. Works are being done to solve the problem till 19:00”, he said.

On July 10, at around 13:00, power fluctuations were recorded across Yerevan.

The electricity supply has been suspended along the entire length of the subway due to power outage. In some parts the trains were left in the tunnels. Then, the power was partially restored, the trains approached the stations and all passengers were evacuated. The situation is under control.

