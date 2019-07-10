Armenian Embassy in Georgia releases details from brawl incident including Armenian drivers

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. An incident occurred with Armenian drivers in Georgia traveling from Russia to Armenia. The Armenian Embassy in Georgia said a household brawl started and the Armenian citizens were assaulted.

“We inform that unknown persons had a household altercation with two drivers, who are citizens of Armenia, near Stepantsminda village located close to the Russian-Georgian border checkpoint, attacked them, as well as damaged their trucks.

One of the drivers suffered hand fracture, he has been provided with a first aid and transported to Armenia. His truck is also in Armenia. The next driver was able to drive the truck following the incident and has already crossed the Georgian-Armenian border.

The Armenian Embassy has contacted to the Georgian law enforcement agencies over the incident, who assured that a legal assessment will be given to the incident and those found guilty will be punished”, the Embassy said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan