Solid judiciary an essential element for Armenia’s democracy – Tusk

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The European Union welcomes the focus on creating an independent, efficient and accountable judicial system, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said during a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on July 10.

“A solid judiciary is an essential element of a mature democracy and for economic and social development. Also here the EU will continue to support with expertise and mobilize further resources”, Tusk said.

The European Council President added that they also discussed the establishment of a specialized anti-corruption commission.

“In recognition of the government's reform efforts, the EU has almost doubled our support to Armenia in 2019. These funds will help to implement priority projects, including infrastructure and environment. In this context, I look forward to visiting Lake Sevan later today, where the EU will support water management, as agreed during the recent visit of PM Pashinyan in Brussels. And I will have the opportunity to visit Sevanavank, a monument that testifies to Armenia's millennia-old imprint on Europe’s culture”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan