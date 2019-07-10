NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk discussed the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during their meeting in Yerevan on July 10.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Donald Tusk said the EU is encouraged by the dynamics of this year’s developments and is ready to focus on humanitarian issues. The European Council President said they share the concern of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs regarding the recent casualties along the line of contact and escalatory rhetoric.

“The sides should show restraint and take measures to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and real talks. The conflict does not have a military solution and needs a political settlement in accordance with international law and principles. The EU continues to fully support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their focus on finding fair and lasting settlement based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act. The EU supports peace-building activities and is ready to further support measures to prepare populations for peace”, Donald Tusk said.

