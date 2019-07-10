All passengers of Yerevan subway evacuated following power outage

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Metro informs that at the moment there are no trains in the tunnels, all passengers have been evacuated, spokesperson of the Yerevan Mayor Hakob Karapetyan said on Facebook.

“The electricity supply has been suspended along the entire length of the subway due to power outage. In some parts the trains were left in the tunnels. Then, the power was partially restored, the trains approached the stations and all passengers were evacuated. The situation is under control. The subway will stop operating until the problem is solved”, Karapetyan said.

On July 10, at around 13:00, power fluctuations were recorded across the Republic. Suspensions of power supply are possible.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan