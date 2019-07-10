Accident registered in Armenia’s energy system

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Accident has occurred in Armenia’s energy system on July 10. Electricity shutdowns are possible, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said.

“At the moment we have an accident in the energy system. Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and the 5th energy block of Hrazdan TPP are switched off. Electricity shutdowns are possible across the Republic. Works are being done to solve the problem till 19:00”, the deputy PM said.

On July 10, at around 13:00, power fluctuations were recorded across Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan