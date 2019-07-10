Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

President of Artsakh gets acquainted with preparation works of 7th Pan-Armenian Games


YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 9 visited the central stadium of Stepanakert and inspected the preparatory activities to host the 7th Pan-Armenian summer games, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Head of the State underscored the imperative to hold the games at a high level, giving appropriate instructions to the heads of concerned bodies towards proper implementation of the activities.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials accompanied the President.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




