Mogherini nominates Andrea Wiktorin as new EU Ambassador to Armenia


YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, has nominated Andrea Wiktorin as Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Armenpress reports citing the EU website.

Mrs. Wiktorin will replace current Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski after presenting her credentials to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Andrea Wiktorin is currently Head of the EU Delegation to Belarus.

