Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk arrived in Armenia on July 10.

He was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski at the Zvartnots airport, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the European Council President will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

