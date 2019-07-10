OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. On July 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north direction of Akna, the foreign ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan