Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE


YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Extraordinary session convened by the Armenian government continues in the Parliament.

The lawmakers will debate a number of bills at the second reading.

Voting is also expected.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




