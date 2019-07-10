Minister Harutyunyan receives delegation led by UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of education, science, culture and sports Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia Shombi Sharp, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting focused on the cooperation between the UN Office in Armenia and the ministry in the context of implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The representatives of the UN Office in Armenia stated that it is planned to create unified platforms with the state agencies and develop strategic directions through which the Office will be guided in accordance with the priorities defined by the Armenian government.

Demographic issues, in particular, the role of education in the process of overcoming them were discussed during the meeting. UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp expressed readiness to assist the ministry in engaging experts in the process of ongoing reforms and development of general education criteria.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan