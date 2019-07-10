LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-07-19
LONDON, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $1803.00, copper price down by 1.82% to $5822.00, lead price up by 0.50% to $1907.50, nickel price up by 0.28% to $12625.00, tin price down by 0.30% to $18300.00, zinc price down by 0.80% to $2370.00, molybdenum price stood at $26125.00, cobalt price down by 3.33% to $29000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
