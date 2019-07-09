Georgian FM saloutes Putin's decision on not imposing sanctions

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has announced that the decision of the Russian President Vladimir Putin on not imposing sanctions against Tbilisi is the right decision, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti.

The State Duma of Russia adopted a declaration o July 9, suggesting the Government of Russia to discuss the issue of imposing economic sanctions against Georgia and present relevant proposals to the Russian President. Putin did not agree to impose sanctions against Georgia.

''Of course, we have followed all the developments and it should be said that the provoking announcments that led to worsening of the situation are unacceptable. What I have heard from the Russian President is undoubtedly the only and correct decison, which can be only saluted'', David Zalkaliani said.

According to the Georgian FM, no one should yoeld to the provocations of unconstructive forces, which are aimed at the ditabilization of the country.

