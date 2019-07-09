Newly appointed Ambassador of Israel delivers copies of credentials to Deputy FM of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to the Republic of Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky (residency in Israel) delived copies of credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, congratulating on the appointment, the Deputy FM wished him productive work and success in the responsible mission, and hoped that by joint efforts Armenian-Israeli relations will develop.

Thanking for the warm wishes, the Ambassador assured that during his tenure he will make all possible efforts for deepening and strengthening bilateral relations. He emphasized that this is his second visit to Armenia and he is impressed by the centuries-old history and rich cultural heritage of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed issues about fostering the cooperation in tourism, innovative technologies, education and healthcare, activating trade and economic relations and partnership in international organizations. The sides also referred to a number of regional issues of bilateral interest.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan