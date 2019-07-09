General Hayk Kotanjian attends celebration of 80th anniversary of Arkady Ter Tadevosyan

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The celebration of the 80th anniversary of Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter Tadevosyan known as Komandos or Mountain Fox (gained the nickname in Afghanistan) took place in Gyumri. ARMENPRESS reports Doctor of Political Science, Professor, retired Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian also attended the celebration ceremony

In his speech at the former House of Officers of the Soviet Army of Leninakan (Gyumri) Garrison General Hayk Kotanjian, apart from the glorious achievements of the national liberation movement of the Armenian people, emphasized the special importance of ensuring reciprocal security of Armenia, Russia and Artsakh, as well as the centuries-old Armenian-Russian brotherhood in arms currently secured by the stationing of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri and Armenian-Russian joint control of the borders of the Republic of Armenia.

General Kotanjian concluded his speech hailing the contribution of the Republic of Armenia along with its brotherly Republic of Artsakh to ensuring peace and security in our explosive region by balancing military and military-political cooperation with its key allies and partners – the Russian Federation, the CSTO, as well as the USA and NATO.

