EU to provide comprehensive support to Armenia’s judicial reforms - Vassilis Maragos

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan received Vassilis Maragos, Head of Unit of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski.

During the minister the Armenian minister introduced the guests on the agenda of the justice ministry aimed at the judicial, anti-corruption and human rights reforms. He assured that the Armenian government is ready to achieve its goals through concrete actions and tangible steps.

Vassilis Maragos attached importance to the Armenian government’s commitment to make reforms in a number of fields and expressed the European Union’s comprehensive support to the implementation of these initiatives.

At the meeting the sides also discussed wide range of issues of bilateral interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan