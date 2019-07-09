Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-07-19

YEREVAN, 9 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 477.00 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.17 drams to 534.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.36 drams to 594.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 180.06 drams to 21471.8 drams. Silver price down by 2.10 drams to 231.11 drams. Platinum price down by 212.05 drams to 12437.42 drams.