Human resource is main wealth of Armenia and Israel: President Sarkissian receives new Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Israel to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky (residence in Jerusalem) on July 9 presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Congratulating the Ambassador on appointment the Armenian President stated that Armenia attaches importance to the development of relations with Israel. “The two countries have great opportunities for cooperation”, Armen Sarkissian said. “It’s time to turn these opportunities into a reality”, he added.

In his turn the Israeli Ambassador assured that he will make all efforts to expand the mutual partnership between Armenia and Israel and strengthen the bilateral ties.

The meeting also touched upon the development of the Armenian-Israeli relations especially in innovation, IT, culture and tourism. The Ambassador said Israel, like Armenia, has scarce natural resources, and the human resource is the main wealth of the two countries. President Sarkissian said Israel is a hub of innovation and high technologies, and Armenia also seeks the same, therefore, the two states have a lot to learn from each other.

