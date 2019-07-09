FFA President introduced on preparation process of U-19 Euro-2019 Championship

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Artur Vanetsyan today toured all football fields where the matches of the U-19 Euro-2019 Championship are going to take place, the FFA told Armenpress.

The FFA President also toured the hotels where the participating teams and officials are going to stay in.

Firstly, Vanetsyan visited the Banants stadium, got acquainted with the turf and infrastructures. Thereafter, he visited the Republican stadium and the FFA academy which are ready to host the Championship.

Artur Vanetsyan met with the UEFA representatives in Radisson Blu hotel and once again expressed the Football Federation’s readiness to hold the Championship at the highest level.

The U-19 Euro-2019 Championship will take place in Yerevan, Armenia, from June 14 to 27.

