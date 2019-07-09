94% of Armenian citizens highly assess Armenia-France relations - survey

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. According to the results of the poll conducted by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research on Armenia, 94% of the respondents highly assess Armenia’s relations with France. Only 1% assessed it negatively. The remaining 5% gave no answer.

92% assessed the current state of relationship between Armenia and Georgia as good. 89% also positively assessed Armenia’s relations with Iran and China. 88% of the respondents positively assessed the relations with Russia. There is also a good assessment for the relations with the EU (82%), US (81%) and Ukraine (77%).

97% of respondents assessed Armenia’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan as bad.

Asked “which of the following countries do you consider to be the most important political partners or threats for Armenia”, 78% of the respondents considered Russia as Armenia’s most important political partner, 46% - France, 37%- Georgia. In terms of countries presenting threat to Armenia, 85% mentioned Azerbaijan and 76% - Turkey.

Asked “which of the following countries do you consider to be the most important economic partners or threats for Armenia”, 62% again considered Russia as the key economic partner, 51% - Georgia, 46% - Iran, 20% -EU. From economic perspective countries presenting threat are Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The respondents also expressed their opinion over Armenia’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). As of May, 2019, 32% of the respondents assessed it as very positive, 45% as somewhat positive.

As for the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed with the EU, 32% assessed it as very positive, 44% - somewhat positive, 9% -somewhat negative, 4%-very negative.

Methodology

The survey was conducted on behalf of IRI by Dr. Rasa Alisauskiene of the Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization, with the fieldwork carried out by the Armenian Sociological Association. Data was collected throughout Armenia between May 6 and May 31, 2019 through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes. The sample consisted of 1,200 permanent residents of Armenia aged 18 or older and eligible to vote. It is representative of the general population by age, gender and region. The margin of error does not exceed plus or minus 2.5 percent for the full sample. This survey was funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

