Survey: Majority of respondents assess work of Armenian PM’s Office open and transparent

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. According to the results of the poll conducted by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research on Armenia, majority of the Armenian citizens assess the work of the Office of the Prime Minister as open and transparent.

In terms of openness and transparency, 37% of respondents assessed the performance of the PM’s Office as very favorable, 35% - somewhat favorable, 16% - somewhat unfavorable and 8% very unfavorable.

According to the poll results, overall 72% of the respondents assessed the work of the PM’s Office as favorable, whereas 24% evaluated it as unfavorable.

Methodology

The survey was conducted on behalf of IRI by Dr. Rasa Alisauskiene of the Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization, with the fieldwork carried out by the Armenian Sociological Association. Data was collected throughout Armenia between May 6 and May 31, 2019 through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes. The sample consisted of 1,200 permanent residents of Armenia aged 18 or older and eligible to vote. It is representative of the general population by age, gender and region. The margin of error does not exceed plus or minus 2.5 percent for the full sample. This survey was funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan