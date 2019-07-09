Supreme Judicial Council urges to refrain from insulting expressions addressed to judges

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia calls on everyone to refrain from insulting expressions addressed to judges and spreading such expressions, the SJC said in a statement, which runs as follows:

“Taking into account the fact that insulting expressions are being made against judges in social networks and certain media outlets, which in some cases turn into cursing,

Given that the current manifestations of mistrust and negative attitude towards the judiciary have objective and subjective grounds,

Attaching importance to the opportunity of expressing sharp criticism and free opinion in the democratic society,

At the same time stating that the insulting expressions do not contribute to the effectiveness of public discussions aimed at improving the activity of judiciary,

The Supreme Judicial Council calls on everyone to refrain from insulting expressions addressed to judges and spreading such expressions, urges the law enforcement agencies to continue taking all measures by law to discover the authors of insulting expressions and hold them accountable.

Within its jurisdictions the Supreme Judicial Council will continue to be consistent with the issue to rule out any insulting expression against judges. At the same time the Council will continue taking the necessary steps to ensure the reform and recovery of the judicial system which will contribute to forming public trust and respect towards the judiciary and rejecting an opinion with insulting words over its representatives”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan