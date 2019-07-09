Armenian, Russian FMs discuss NK conflict’s peaceful settlement process

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the OSCE informal ministerial gathering in Slovakia on July 9, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials discussed the Armenian-Russian allied agenda and a number of issues relating to the cooperation at bilateral and multilateral platforms.

The Armenian and Russian FMs exchanged views on urgent issues of regional and international agenda.

The meeting also touched upon the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan