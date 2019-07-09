Armenian FM meets with Serbian counterpart in Slovakia

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with foreign minister of Serbia Ivica Dacic on the sidelines of the OSCE informal ministerial gathering in Slovakia on July 9, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues of bilateral agenda, outlining the upcoming actions aimed at further intensifying the political dialogue.

The officials also touched upon issues on deepening the mutual partnership in international structures, as well as a number of urgent matters of regional and international agenda.

The Armenian and Serbian FMs also discussed the OSCE agenda issues, exchanged views on the organization’s activity and cooperation within its frames.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan