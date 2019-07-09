81% of citizens assess work of Armenian President’s Office as favorable – poll

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. 81% of respondents of the poll on Armenia conducted by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research asses the work of the Armenian President’s Office as favorable, while 13% evaluate it as unfavorable.

According to the results of the survey, 80% assessed the work of the Army as favorable, while 15% -unfavorable.

72% of the survey respondents assess the work of the Office of the Prime Minister as favorable, while 24% assess it as unfavorable.

The work of the Armenian Apostolic Church has been assessed as favorable by 71% of the respondents, whereas 23% assessed it as unfavorable. The respondents also highly assessed the work of the Parliament, with 62% evaluating it as favorable, while 34% - unfavorable. The Cabinet of Ministers and the Central Electoral Commission received over 50% in the assessment of their work as favorable.

The most negative assessment was given to the work of courts, 57% rated it as unfavorable, only 36% assessed it as favorable. Prosecutor’s Office also received a negative assessment. 50% of the respondents assessed its work as unfavorable, while 42% rated it as favorable.

Methodology

The survey was conducted on behalf of IRI by Dr. Rasa Alisauskiene of the Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization, with the fieldwork carried out by the Armenian Sociological Association. Data was collected throughout Armenia between May 6 and May 31, 2019 through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes. The sample consisted of 1,200 permanent residents of Armenia aged 18 or older and eligible to vote. It is representative of the general population by age, gender and region. The margin of error does not exceed plus or minus 2.5 percent for the full sample. This survey was funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan