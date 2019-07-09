Armenian FM meets OSCE/ODIHR Director in Slovakia

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir on the sidelines of the OSCE informal ministerial gathering in Slovakia, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the OSCE agenda issues, as well as Armenia’s active engagement in the three platforms of the organization’s activity.

The Armenian FM and the OSCE/ODIHR Director touched upon the 2018 December parliamentary elections of Armenia, by highly appreciating the close cooperation with the OSCE/ODIHR during the election cycle.

The sides exchanged views on Armenia’s ongoing reforms aimed at promoting human rights and raising the efficiency of democratic institutions, as well as the ones in the judiciary field. The foreign minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to continue the mutually beneficial partnership with international partners aimed at promoting democratic reforms and strengthening the country’s achievements.

