Poll on Armenia reveals which parties could be elected to Parliament if elections were held in May

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. 59% of respondents of the poll on Armenia conducted by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research state that they would vote for My Step alliance if the national parliamentary elections were held next Sunday (the poll was conducted from May 6 to 31).

In line with this, 6% of the respondents mentioned My Step alliance as a second choice.

12% of the residents of Armenia said they would vote in favor of Prosperous Armenia party if the elections were held next Sunday, and 21% mentioned the PAP as a second choice.

5% said they would vote for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), and 2% mentioned it as a second choice.

4% of the respondents said they would vote for Bright Armenia party, with 19% mentioning it as a second choice.

4% answered that they would vote for the ARF, and only 2% mentioned it as a second choice.

10% of the respondents said they wouldn’t vote for any of the political parties. 34% of them mentioned this as a second choice.

5% of the respondents chose ‘Don’t know/No answer’ option regarding the question which political party they would vote for if the national parliamentary elections were held next Sunday.

Methodology

The survey was conducted on behalf of IRI by Dr. Rasa Alisauskiene of the Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization, with the fieldwork carried out by the Armenian Sociological Association. Data was collected throughout Armenia between May 6 and May 31, 2019 through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes. The sample consisted of 1,200 permanent residents of Armenia aged 18 or older and eligible to vote. It is representative of the general population by age, gender and region. The margin of error does not exceed plus or minus 2.5 percent for the full sample. This survey was funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

