Armenian PM visits Economic Development Board in Singapore

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Economic Development Board of Singapore at the end of his official visit in that country, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Economic Development Board is a statutory board of the Government of Singapore that plans and executes strategies to sustain Singapore as a leading global hub for business and investment. The Board is responsible for developing and presenting valuable solutions for companies and investors, by contributing to the sustainable development of business climate and creation of jobs in Singapore.

Chairman of the Board Beh Swan Gin said the Board has expressed readiness to closely cooperate with the Armenian partners, carry out exchange of experience and provide technical assistance. During the meeting the Armenian delegation led by the PM was introduced on Singapore’s development experience and impressive figures in infrastructures, industry, attracting investments, in IT and other spheres, as well as the results of economic cooperation with neighbor states.

The Armenian PM attached importance to the cooperation with the EDB of Singapore and thanked for the readiness to cooperate. At the meeting the Armenian delegation members asked questions to the Board members.

The official visit of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan to Singapore is over.

