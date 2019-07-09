Armenian PM, Singapore’s Speaker of Parliament discuss development prospects of bilateral ties

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Speaker of Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Before the meeting the Armenian PM left a note in the Honorary Guest Book of the Singaporean Parliament.

“Welcome to Singapore, Mr. Prime Minister. Thank you for visiting the Parliament. We are convinced that your visit will contribute to developing and expanding the friendly ties with Armenia”, the Speaker of Parliament said.

In his turn the Armenian PM attached importance to his visit to Singapore and stated that all meetings here were held in a productive, practical and friendly atmosphere. “We are interested in developing the ties with your country, including the political and economic relations”, Pashinyan said, highlighting the need to boost the cooperation especially between the businessmen. In this regard, the PM highlighted the signing of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Singapore and its ratification as soon as possible. Nikol Pashinyan introduced the Armenian government’s priorities and the ongoing systematic changes in the country, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with Singapore on the path of their implementation.

The Singaporean Speaker of Parliament highlighted the presence of bilateral historical and cultural ties and added that they serve as a good base to give new impetus to the cooperation between the governments and parliaments.

Pashinyan conveyed the invitation of the Armenian Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan to Tan Chuan-Jin to visit Armenia, which the latter accepted with pleasure. The sides also touched upon the need to form an inter-parliamentary friendship group and intensify the cooperation of parliaments at international platforms.

During the meeting the officials also discussed issues of bilateral interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan