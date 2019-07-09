One of citizens injured in Georgia car crash being transported to Armenia via ambulance helicopter

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. One of the Armenian citizens, who was injured in a tragic car crash in Georgia on July 7, is currently being transported to Armenia from a Tbilisi hospital via an ambulance helicopter. The citizen is in critical condition. His transportation is carried out under the control of the Armenian doctors, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said on Facebook.

On July 7 Armenian car carrying 8 citizens has crashed in Georgia, killing 3 and injuring 5. The injured people were taken to the Georgian hospitals.

Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan said 3 out of 5 Armenian citizens, injured in a tragic car crash in Georgia, are being transported to Armenia.

One of the injured still remains in a hospital in Georgia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan