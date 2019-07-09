Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia.
The lawmakers will debate a number of bills.
The session agenda includes bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on Civil Status Acts, an amendment to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Judicial Court, etc.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
