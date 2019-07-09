Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE


YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia.

The lawmakers will debate a number of bills.

The session agenda includes bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on Civil Status Acts, an amendment to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Judicial Court, etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan           

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration