Armenian PM’s wife visits Istana Heritage Gallery and National Heritage Board in Singapore

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, visited Istana Heritage Gallery on July 8, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by the wife of Singapore’s minister of state for trade and industry, Mrs. Anna Hakobyan got acquainted with the exhibits and left a note in the guest book.

Thereafter, the Armenian PM’s wife visited the National Heritage Board, got acquainted with the history, cultural heritage and archival materials of Singapore.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan