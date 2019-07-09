Armenian PM congratulates Kyriakos Mitsotakis on being elected Prime Minister of Greece

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on being elected Prime Minister of Greece, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Accept my warm and sincere congratulations on the convincing victory of your party in the parliamentary elections and your election as Prime Minister of Greece. I wish you success, new achievements in this high and responsible mission.

Armenia highly values the relations with Greece which are based on common values, close historical ties and friendship between the two peoples. I am confident that your high professional skills and reputation will contribute to deepening and expanding the Armenian-Greek multi-sectoral agenda.

By using this chance, I would like to reaffirm the Armenian government’s commitment to develop the cooperation with Greece in all spheres of mutual interest. I invite you to visit Armenia at a time convenient for you. Our meeting will enable to outline the future development directions of the effective bilateral cooperation”, reads the Armenian PM’s congratulatory letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan