LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-07-19

LONDON, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.11% to $1800.00, copper price up by 1.02% to $5930.00, lead price up by 1.44% to $1898.00, nickel price up by 1.78% to $12590.00, tin price down by 0.11% to $18355.00, zinc price down by 0.42% to $2389.00, molybdenum price up by 1.02% to $26125.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.