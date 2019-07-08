Tigran Balayan elected head of Group of Francophonie Ambassadors accredited in Hague

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan was elected on July 8 head of the Group of Francophonie Ambassadors accredited in the Hague, replacing the Ambassador of Marocco.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, thanking the colleagues for trust, Ambassador Balayan assessed it symbolic that he assumes the presidency of the Group during the period when Armenia presides over the Francophonie summit.

Tigran Balayan assured his colleagues that he will make all efforts to expand the use of French language in international organizations operating in the Hague and fostering the Francophonie values.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan