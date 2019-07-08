Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-07-19

YEREVAN, 8 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 476.90 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.80 drams to 535.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.95 drams to 597.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 386.02 drams to 21291.74 drams. Silver price down by 1.59 drams to 233.21 drams. Platinum price down by 125.61 drams to 12649.47 drams.