Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-07-19
YEREVAN, 8 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 476.90 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.80 drams to 535.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.95 drams to 597.89 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 386.02 drams to 21291.74 drams. Silver price down by 1.59 drams to 233.21 drams. Platinum price down by 125.61 drams to 12649.47 drams.
- 17:34 Turkish ex-deputy PM Ali Babacan resigns from ruling AKP, hints at rival party
- 17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-07-19
- 17:25 Asian Stocks - 08-07-19
- 17:24 Armenia, Singapore to develop tourism cooperation: MoU signed during Pashinyan’s official visit
- 17:20 Armenian PM congratulates Charles Michel on being elected President of European Council
- 17:14 Artsakh President bestows military rank of major-general to Colonel Jalal Harutyunyan
- 16:18 Kocharyan’s attorneys file motion to release ex-President on bail
- 16:09 UK’s Minister of State Sir Alan Duncan offers condolences over death of Armenia’s Ambassador
- 16:04 Two Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash are in critical condition
- 15:45 President of Artsakh offers condolences to family of Ambassador Arman Kirakosyan
- 15:34 President of Artsakh offers condolences over fatal car crash in Armenia’s Ararat province
- 15:16 Pashinyan considers inspiring Singapore’s experience in process of ensuring Armenia’s progress
- 15:06 Armenian FM to depart for Slovakia on working visit
- 14:28 Georgian Airways doubles number of flights to Yerevan following Russia’s ban
- 13:33 One of Armenian children injured in Georgia car crash is in moderate condition
- 13:12 Turkey’s Erdogan clarifies decision on dismissing Central Bank chief
- 12:54 President Sarkissian sums up visit to Syunik, says Meghri FEZ has a great development potential
- 12:27 Armenia, Singapore sign double tax treaty
- 12:17 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Director of Matenadaran
- 12:01 A group of citizens protest outside Yerevan City Hall over waste disposal situation
- 10:51 Iran not seeking war against any country, says Army Commander
- 10:47 3 citizens injured in Georgia car crash being transported to Armenia
- 10:33 Behavior should be developed to avoid such incidents – Minister Tsolakyan on tragic car crash
- 09:59 Centre-rights win Greece parliamentary elections
- 09:32 Armenia, Singapore discuss cooperation opportunities in technological sector
- 07.07-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of passing week
- 07.06-17:46 Donald Tusk to visit Armenia
- 07.06-16:57 Anti-Armenian formulations extracted thanks to efforts of Armenian delegation to PACE
- 07.06-16:55 6 die in a car crash in Armenia - UPDATED
- 07.06-14:57 President Sarkissian participates in Mulberry Festival in Karahunj
- 07.06-14:13 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime over 100 times in a week
- 07.06-14:08 2 Azerbaijani soldiers die as a result of explosion
- 07.06-14:03 Deputy PM Avinyan gets aquainted with activities of Stepanakert's TUMO center
- 07.06-13:41 Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Nursultan Nazarbayev
- 07.06-12:55 President Sarkissian congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday anniversary
20:25, 07.02.2019
Viewed 5303 times Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa – Armenia ranks 84th in Henley passport index
10:44, 07.02.2019
Viewed 2305 times Number of citizens from US seeking Armenian citizenship increases after 2018 revolution
10:57, 07.06.2019
Viewed 1631 times Armenia, Vietnam to deepen cooperation in a number of areas -Nikol Pashinyan meets with Vietnam’s Pr
15:52, 07.02.2019
Viewed 1620 times Armenian President meets with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk
09:17, 07.02.2019
Viewed 1543 times Trade-economic trends between Armenia, Vietnam and Singapore ahead of PM Pashinyan’s official visits