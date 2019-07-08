Armenia, Singapore to develop tourism cooperation: MoU signed during Pashinyan’s official visit

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia and the Tourism Board of Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening the cooperation in the tourism sector, the Armenian ministry of economy told Armenpress.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Singapore.

The document was signed by Armenian minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan and State Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Koh Poh Koon.

The MoU aims at developing the cooperation in tourism field based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

According to the MoU, the sides agreed to exchange respective information and best experience in the tourism sector, create capacity development opportunities, promote the cooperation between the private sectors via business forums and B2B meetings, organize mutual visits at various formats aimed at raising awareness on the two countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan