Armenian PM congratulates Charles Michel on being elected President of European Council

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Charles Michel on being elected President of the European Council, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your election as President of the European Council.

Armenia highly values the partnering relations with the European Union and its member states which entered into a new development stage by the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

I want to reaffirm the commitment of the government of Armenia to ensure the effective implementation of the agreement in accordance with the agenda of reforms adopted by us.

I am full of hope we will be able to further deepen the Armenia-EU partnership through joint efforts aimed at recording tangible results for our citizens”, reads the Armenian PM’s congratulatory letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan